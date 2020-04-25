Health Minister Alla Nani to review outbreak of coronavirus cases at Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas will hold a review meeting with officials on outbreak of coronavirus cases in the district on Sunday.



According to a press statement by Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishna Das, the Health Minister would hold the review meeting at 10 am.

He would suggest measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Minister sought the cooperation of the people in containing the spread of virus in the district.

The negligence on the part of some individuals had led to outbreak of coronavirus cases in the district, he said.