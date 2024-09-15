Health Minister vows to improve medical services in govt hospitals

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Health Minister V Satya Kumar Yadav said the government’s primary responsibility is to enhance public trust in medical services provided by government hospitals. The Minister was speaking at a review meeting held at the government hospital in Rajamahendravaram.

Satya Kumar Yadav also visited the district’s government teaching hospital during his visit.

Satya Kumar Yadav said that the NDA government in the State is committed to provide better infrastructure and introduce improved treatment methods in government hospitals.

The minister expressed his concern over recent infant deaths at government hospitals, which he said were deeply troubling. He asserted that no life should be lost due to medical negligence and announced the implementation of a 30-point action plan for better medical procedures in the hospitals.

Members of the Rotary Club of Rajahmundry and Rotary Charitable Trust donated 10 three-seater wheelchairs, 6 stainless steel wheelchairs, and 6 stretchers to the government hospital.

Minister Yadav thanked Rotary Charitable Trust Chairman Pattapagalu Venkatarao for this contribution.

The Minister stated that while 304 medical staff were required at the government hospital, only 180 are currently available. He attributed this shortfall to the neglect of the medical sector over the past five years by the YSRCP government.

He stressed the need to bring specialist doctors from other hospitals to provide dedicated services weekly.

Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh spoke on issues related to hospital management and problems of patients.

MLA Adireddy Srinivas complained that private people who were providing freezer boxes at mortuary were fleecing the attendants of patients.

MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Bathula Balarama Krishna, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, Dr Kamineni Srinivas, District Collector P Prasanti and Government Hospital superintendent Dr M Lakshmi Suryaprabha were also present.

Later, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav inaugurated Universal Hospitals in Rajahmundry. He praised the crucial role of the private sector in providing quality medical services and reaffirmed the government’s dedication to public health. Minister Kandukuri Durgesh said that the State government was taking measures to make corporate medical services accessible to the poor. Universal Hospitals’ organisers including Dr Arumilli Rajendra Babu, Dr A Prasad Chowdhary and Dr Sitaratnam were also present at the event.