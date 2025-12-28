Health officials told to pay attention to organised waste collection

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Additional Commissioner DV Ramanamurthy instructed corporation public health officials to ensure that waste is collected from every household through CLAP vehicles on a daily basis. On Saturday, he inspected sanitation management works in several areas in the north zone as well as Anna Canteen located near KGH along with zonal commissioners Ramu and Mallaiah Naidu.

Underlining that there should not be any negligence in sanitation management, the Additional Commissioner reiterated that waste has to be collected from door-to-door through CLAP vehicles. He instructed the sanitation staff that roads and drains in wards have to be maintained well and the litter collected has to be transported to the dumping yard immediately.

Ramanamurthy checked on whether sanitation workers on duty were provided with necessary tools and uniforms or not. Also, he questioned the CLAP vehicle drivers about the number of trips made on a daily basis and the number of households covered under each CLAP vehicle, among other details.

Officials were directed to ensure that CLAP vehicles adhere to fixed schedules to collect waste from the households. He further said that during government holidays, dumper bins are getting filled and waste gets overflowed and instructed officials to create awareness among the public to avoid indiscriminate dumping of waste. Later, Ramanamurthy inspected the Anna Canteen located at King George Hospital. During the visit, he interacted with beneficiaries who were having breakfast at the canteen and enquired about the quality of food. They expressed satisfaction over the quality of food and conveyed their gratitude to the government.

The Additional Commissioner directed officials to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness maintenance in and around the Anna Canteen premises. He also instructed that the Anna Canteen should be visited regularly to monitor food quality and to pay special attention to hygiene and cleanliness. GVMC assistant medical officer Krishnam Raju, sanitary inspectors, secretariat secretaries and others participated in the inspection.