Healthcare has taken giant leap forward: Rajini

Visakhapatnam: The services in the hospitals across the state have taken a giant leap forward and the medical department is undergoing a huge transformation, said District In-charge, Medical Health and Family Welfare Minister Vidadala Rajini. Holding a review meeting on the development works of GVMC, TIDCO Housing, VMRDA along with the progress made in education and health departments, the minister said every eligible poor should avail welfare schemes.

The minister briefed that under the housing scheme for the poor, 1.42 lakh plots were readied in 73 layouts in the district. About 1.31 lakh beneficiaries were identified as eligible and 1.19 lakh pattas have already been distributed. On the issue pertaining to the housing scheme, east constituency MLA V Ramakrishna Babu said some of the eligible beneficiaries names were not in the final list even though houses had been sanctioned in the past. He appealed to the minister to re-verify the list and grant them houses.

Responding to that, GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu said the beneficiaries' data will be re-verified and a revised list would be sent.

Bheemunipatnam MLA M Srinivasa Rao and Pendurthi MLA A Adeep Raj said due to insufficient number of sweepers in the merged villages of Pendurthi and Gajuwaka, sanitation has taken a hit. They mentioned that the vacancies have not been filled since last year and people are sharing sanitation woes when they visit houses as a part of 'Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP programme'. Responding to it, the GVMC Commissioner said efforts were on to fill 480 sweeper posts. The MLAs also brought BRTS pending project details and Simhachalam land issues to the notice of the minister. Responding to the matter, Rajini directed the Commissioner to take measures to solve the long-standing problems of the wards and appoint additional staff if necessary. She assured that she would talk to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and try to resolve the issues at the earliest.

VMRDA Chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala requested to set up Urban Health Clinics and Anganwadi centres in the 98 wards of the GVMC. South constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh and west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) enquired the authorities concerned about the completion of the UGD project.

The minister directed the Collector and the Municipal Commissioner to discuss and decide the timelines for resolving the same. District Collector Mallikarjuna, Member of Parliament MVV Satyanarayana, MLCs Varudhu Kalyani, P Vamsi Krishna Yadav, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and others participated in the review meeting.