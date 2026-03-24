Heatwave Grips Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with Evening Showers Expected

Residents across Hyderabad and Vijayawada are experiencing intense heat as temperatures rise sharply even before the end of March. On Tuesday, 24 March 2026, both cities recorded above-normal maximum temperatures, coupled with high humidity levels that have made conditions particularly uncomfortable.

In Hyderabad, the heat set in early in the day, with temperatures expected to peak at 34°C. Humidity levels around 69 per cent have added to the discomfort, making it feel warmer than the actual temperature. The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy through the afternoon, with a 40 per cent chance of rain later in the evening. Light winds from the southeast, moving at approximately 5 mph, offer little relief. By night, temperatures are forecast to fall to around 23°C, bringing comparatively pleasant conditions. However, a UV index of 10 during the afternoon poses a significant risk to skin health.

Vijayawada is witnessing more severe conditions, with temperatures reaching up to 36°C. Morning humidity levels as high as 91 per cent have resulted in oppressive, sultry weather. Winds from the south at 9 mph provide minimal respite. Meteorological forecasts indicate a 40 per cent likelihood of thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, which may temporarily ease the heat. Authorities have also issued warnings about possible lightning strikes in the Krishna and NTR districts.

Across both cities, UV index levels between 9 and 10 fall within the “very high” category. Experts advise avoiding direct sun exposure between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm due to risks of skin damage and eye-related issues. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, use sunscreen, and carry protective gear such as umbrellas or hats.

Farmers and outdoor workers are also being cautioned to remain alert as fluctuating weather conditions, including sudden rain and high temperatures, continue to affect the region.