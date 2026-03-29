Heatwave Grips Telugu States, temperatures to rise further

The Telugu states are experiencing an unusually intense spell of heat, with temperatures rising sharply even before the end of March, evoking conditions typically seen in peak summer. Meteorological authorities have warned that temperatures across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to be 2 to 4 degrees above normal this Sunday.

Cities including Vijayawada and Hyderabad are expected to face severe discomfort due to a combination of scorching winds and oppressive humidity. According to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, strong hot winds are likely to affect districts such as NTR, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam. Vijayawada, in particular, is forecast to experience extremely dry conditions, with temperatures reaching up to 38°C.

The situation is more severe in the Rayalaseema region, where temperatures may soar as high as 42°C. Experts have cautioned that direct exposure to sunlight could be hazardous, with the UV Index currently at a high level of 10.

In Telangana, the heat has also intensified. Hyderabad is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 38°C, with conditions worsening through the day and peaking in the afternoon. Northern districts such as Adilabad and Nizamabad are likely to see temperatures exceeding 40°C. High humidity levels are expected to exacerbate discomfort, making conditions feel even more oppressive.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid travel between 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm to minimise exposure to the extreme heat.

Some limited relief may occur in parts of the region due to weather developments over the Bay of Bengal. North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and eastern districts of Telangana, including Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu, may experience overcast skies and light, scattered showers. However, with rainfall probability estimated at just 5 to 15 per cent, the overall impact on temperatures is expected to be minimal.