Heatwave intensifies in AP; mercury crosses 420C

Vijayawada: Heatwave conditions intensified across Andhra Pradesh by the last week of March, with temperatures crossing 42 degrees centigrade in several parts of the state, disrupting daily life.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director Prakhar Jain, severe heatwave conditions are likely to affect 16 mandals, primarily in north coastal districts.

These include Burja in Srikakulam district; Badangi, Bobbili, Dattirajeru, Gurla, Merakamudidam, Rajam, Regidi Amudalavalasa, Santakaviti, Terlam, and Vangara in Vizianagaram district; and Balijipeta, Garugubilli, Palakonda, Salur, and Seethanagaram in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

Temperatures in Rayalaseema districts are expected to remain in the 40 to 42 degrees centigrade range over the next few days.

The authority has also issued a wider alert for Saturday, warning of heatwave conditions in 68 mandals across the state. These include 4 mandals in Vizianagaram, 7 in Parvathipuram Manyam, 2 in Polavaram, 1 in Eluru, 5 in Krishna, 9 in NTR, 16 in Guntur, 1 in Bapatla, 21 in Palnadu, and 2 in Prakasam district.

On Sunday, severe heatwave conditions are likely in 18 mandals, while moderate heatwave conditions are expected in 29 mandals.

On Friday, several locations recorded high temperatures: 42.1 degrees centigrade in Gulladurthi (Nandyal), 42 degrees centigrade in Kamalapuram (Kadapa), 41.8 degrees centigrade in Gurazala (Palnadu) and Varadayyapalem (Tirupati), 41.6 degrees centigrade in Therannapalli (Anantapur), 41.4 degrees centigrade in Thovi (Kurnool), 41 degrees centigrade in Peddaparupudi (Krishna), 40.4 degrees centigrade in Dharmajigudem (Eluru), 40.2 degrees centigrade in Botlaguduru (Markapuram), 40.1 degrees centigrade in Kambhamvaripalle (Annamayya), and 40 degrees centigrade in Chityala (East Godavari).

Authorities have advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and to take preventive measures against heat-related illnesses. The elderly, pregnant women, and nursing mothers have been identified as particularly vulnerable and urged to remain cautious.