Heatwave warning issued across Andhra Pradesh in 41 mandals

Andhra Pradesh is experiencing an early surge in summer temperatures, with heat conditions intensifying even before the end of March. The State Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning that heat levels are set to rise significantly across multiple districts.

According to officials, heatwave conditions are expected to affect 41 mandals on Friday, 27 March. Of these, nine mandals are likely to face severe heatwave conditions, while 32 are expected to experience moderate heatwaves. The districts of Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, East Godavari and NTR are anticipated to bear the brunt of the extreme weather.

Temperatures in several areas are forecast to reach between 40°C and 42°C, raising concerns over public health and safety.

Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the State Disaster Management Authority, cautioned that the situation could worsen further on Saturday, 28 March, with heatwave conditions potentially impacting up to 90 mandals across the state.

In response, authorities have urged residents to take precautionary measures. People are advised to avoid going outdoors between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm unless absolutely necessary. Those who must venture out are encouraged to use protective measures such as carrying umbrellas or wearing hats.

Special attention has also been advised for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, nursing mothers and young children, as the state braces for increasingly harsh summer conditions.