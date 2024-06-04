Heavy bandobust in state to maintain law and order 45,000 police personnel drafted for duty

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate security arrangements have been and over 45,000 police personnel including Central forces are deployed in the state to prevent any untoward incident on the day of counting of votes in the state on Tuesday. Keeping in view of the violence took place in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati districts and other parts of state on the polling day and post polls day on May 13 and 14 the Election Commission has made elaborate security arrangements for peaceful counting of votes at 33 centres in the state on June 4.

There is information that violence may broke out and untoward incidents may take place in Palnadu, Anantapuram and other sensitive districts on June 4. Police have seized bombs and arms in some parts of Palnadu district in recent days. The political parties have nursed grudges against the rivals and violence may flare up in some parts of AP. Flag march conducted in Palnadu and other places. The Chief Electoral Officer issued a stern warning that stern action will be taken on anti social elements and other offenders if they create law and order problem and resort to violence. The DGP Harish Kumar Gupta also issued orders to take stern action on the social media users if they make provocative comments in the social media.

The police identified 1985 sensitive areas in the state and bind over cases booked on 12,000 persons and strict vigil is kept on their activities. Three tier security arranged at the counting centres, Central police forces, state police and civil police are deployed to ensure peaceful counting of votes. More than 25,000 staff drafted for the counting of votes at 33 centres and strict orders issued to prevent disturbances in the counting centres on Tuesday.