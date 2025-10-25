Heavy rain alert issued to AP amid low pressure area in Bay of Bengal

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for the people of Andhra Pradesh, alerting them to heavy rainfall as a severe low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify and potentially develop into a cyclone. Currently tracking west-northwest, the low-pressure system is forecast to strengthen into a depression by Sunday and may evolve into a severe cyclone, named Montha, upon crossing the coast by Monday.

Heavy rain is anticipated on Saturday, particularly affecting districts such as Konaseema, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati. Other areas may experience light to moderate rainfall. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has indicated that heavy rainfalls will persist throughout the state for the next three days, accompanied by strong winds gusting at 50 to 70 km/h along the coastal regions.

In response to the severe weather, the Disaster Management Agency urges residents to remain vigilant. Fishermen are advised to refrain from venturing into the sea during this time. The government has activated emergency protocols, ensuring readiness to relocate individuals from low-lying areas if necessary. Officials have also cautioned the public to avoid sheltering under trees or near electrical infrastructure during the storms.