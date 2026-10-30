Heavy rain alert issued to AP, Telangana amid expected low pressure

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued by the Meteorological Department. Andhra Pradesh, which is already suffering from the cyclonic storm, faced heavy damages to roads, houses and crops due to strong wind speeds and heavy rainfall. A new warning has been issued for the state due to heavy rains.

A low pressure area has developed over Andaman Sea and adjoining areas and will strengthen into a depression over the southern bay of bengal and Andaman sea by Saturday. Based on this, coastal districts may get medium to heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday, said Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority. Hence, rains are likely to occur in the state over the week.

Light to medium rain is likely to occur in some areas of Alluri district, East Godavari district and Guntur district on Friday, according to the Meteorological Department. Sporadic rainfall is also likely to occur in other districts. Heavy rains have caused the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers to flow at high levels. People residing in low lying areas are advised to be cautious. People should avoid crossing flooded canals and streams.

The Disaster Management Department has said as a low pressure area is likely to strengthen into a depression, medium to heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 1 st and 2nd. The public is advised to be cautious and take required precautions as heavy rains are likely to occur over the next few days.

A rainfall forecast has been issued by the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre. Several districts are likely to get rains over the next three days. Light to medium rains are likely to occur in Vikarabad district, Ranga Reddy district, Narayanpet district, Mahabubnagar district and Wanaparthy district. Other districts are likely to remain dry.