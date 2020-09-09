Heavy rains expected in Andhra Pradesh next two days, thunderstorms likely in Prakasam

The surface trough continues between 1.5 km and 5.8 km in the eastern central Arabian Sea near the Karnataka coast. The east-west shear zone continues along with Peninsular India at 13 ° N Latitude at an altitude of 3.1 km. The surface trough formed at an altitude of 1.5 km in the west-central Bay of Bengal near the coast of Andhra Pradesh has weakened.

A low-pressure area is likely to form on September 13 in the west-central Bay of Bengal near the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

With this, light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning are likely in some parts of northern coastal Andhra today and moderate rains likely from tomorrow. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning are likely in most parts of the northern coastal Andhra Pradesh.



Light to moderate showers are likely in one or two places along the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh today along with thunder and lightning. On the other hand, Thundershowers and light to moderate showers are likely in most parts of southern Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.



The disaster management department said there was a possibility of thunderstorms in Prakasam district. Thundershowers are likely in the vicinity of Kanigiri, Konkanamitla, Marripudi and Hanumanthunipadu mandals. The officials warned farmers working on farms, farm labourers, herdsmen and shepherds not stay under trees, in public places. Commissioner of the Department of Disaster Management was advised to take shelter in the buildings.