Heavy rains expected today in coastal Andhra as low pressure likely in northeast Bay of Bengal

Heavy rainfall is expected across Andhra Pradesh due to surface trough. On the other hand, the meteorological department said that low pressure is likely to form in the northeastern Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas on Sunday. Stella, director of the Meteorological Center, said it was likely to strengthen in the northwestern Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas within 24 hours of the formation of the low-pressure area. The epicentre was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued but heavy to very heavy rains are expected at some parts.

Moderate to heavy rains are likely in many parts of the state, especially in the southern coastal and Rayalaseema districts. On the other hand, the IMD said that the surface trough along the west coast is likely to continue for the next 3-4 days along with the low pressure effect. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted very heavy rains in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and some parts of Telangana on Sunday and Monday between September 20-22.

Meanwhile, rivers, streams and ponds in Kadapa district were inundated by heavy rains from Friday night to Saturday morning. The Penna River continues to flood over one lakh cusecs leading crops to waterlogged by torrential rains. Roads in several villages were damaged and traffic was obstructed. In the Kamalapuram mandal, 40 sheep were washed away in a flood in Erragudipadu. Three vehicles were damaged when a landslide broke at Guvalacheruvu Ghat in Rayachoti constituency. The Penna River is raging in Nellore district. 1.76 lakh cusecs of flood water is coming to Somasila reservoir. As the dam capacity reaches 78 TMC, 11 gates will be raised and 1.46 lakh cusecs of water will be released downstream. Authorities alerted people in the river basin. People from Lalitanagar in Nellore were evacuated to a rehabilitation center.

Srisailam Reservoir is flooded due to heavy rains in the upper states. Inflow of 3,98,980 cusecs from Jura, Sunkesula, Handri. The dam lifts ten gates and releases 3,77,160 cusecs to Nagarjunasagar. Also, Nagarjuna Sagar‌ is raising 20 gates by 15 feet and releasing 3,40,344 cusecs below.