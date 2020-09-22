Heavy rains forecasted in AP for next two days as Low Pressure continues in Bay of Bengal

The low pressure area formed around the northeastern Bay of Bengal on Monday stable at the coastal areas of northwestern Odisha while the associated Surface Trough continues at a height of 7.6 km. As per meteriological department, it is likely to travel west-northwest in the next two to three days. Authorities warned of strong winds along the coast and fishermen advised not to go for hunting.

On the other hand, heavy to moderate showers are expected in the coastal areas for the next 48 hours and very heavy rains are predicted in Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna districts.



Meanwhile, it has been raining in several districts of Andhra Pradesh for last two to three days. Streams, ponds, rivers are overflowing. These major projects have filled with water and low lying areas were flooded with rain water in many places.

The inflow from the top on Monday dropped to 93,000 cusecs, releasing 85,000 cusecs of water to the bottom. The flood calm continues in the Krishna river. Inflow to Srisailam Reservoir was recorded at 3,10,232 cusecs and 2,78,000 cusecs are being discharged downstream from the dam while 2,38,624 cusecs of water are being released from Nagarjuna Sagar.

