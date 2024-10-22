  • Menu
Heavy rains in Anantapur led to inflow of Pandameru

Anantapur experienced heavy rainfall on Monday night, resulting in significant flooding that has left many areas submerged.

Anantapur experienced heavy rainfall on Monday night, resulting in significant flooding that has left many areas submerged.The Pandameru River, which runs adjacent to the city, is currently flowing rapidly, inundating colonies on both sides. Residents have been forced to climb onto their rooftops to await rescue as floodwaters continue to rise.

Rescue operations are underway, with officials deployed to evacuate affected individuals to safety using specialized machinery. The situation remains critical as first responders work tirelessly to assist those stranded by the rising waters.

In the nearby Kanaganapalli mandal, the Muktapuram pond has overflowed, causing water to flow onto the national highway. This sudden influx has led to halted traffic and disrupted transportation in the area. Local petrol bunkers have also been affected, with water entering their premises.

