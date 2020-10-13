Heavy rains in East Godavari throw life out of gear

Kakinada: East Godavari district has been receiving heavy rains since Saturday morning under the influence of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rain being witnessed in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram which led to floods in several areas in the district. On Monday, the district experienced heavy rain from morning along with thunderbolt and lightning. The low-lying areas were inundated in several areas.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Amalapuram, Pithapuram, Ramachandrapuram, Jaggampeta, Tuni and other areas following heavy rain from early hours of Tuesday. Several low-lying areas like Kakinada Rural Prathipadu, I Polavaram, Pithapuram, Mummidivaram, Kadiyam, Rajamahendravaram Rural outskirts were inundated. Roads were inundated and flood water entered homes in several areas in Kakinada.

It rained nonstop for three to four hours in the Kakinada smart city. The condition of roads and drains in Kakinada is in such a pathetic state that even a small rain would make sewage water overflow on the roads. Pedestrians and vehicle users are facing a hard time due to the overflowing drains.

The slush on roads gets stuck to vehicles and makes commuting hard. Residents of Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram who had hoped that their problems would be a thing of the past after the city was chosen for the Smart City programme, were disappointed. People of Cinema Road, Main Road, Gandhinagar, Jagannackpur, Sambamurthy Nagar, Dairy farm Center, RTC Complex, Dummulpet, Yeimoga, Suryaraopet, Vimuthi Nagar and other areas were inundated due to the downpour. Drains overflowing onto roads are posing a health hazard for people.

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy instructed all divisional officers, sub-collectors, mandal, special officers and tahsildars to take steps to mitigate the woes. He said that control rooms have been set up in the district such as collectorate at Kakinada (18004253077), Rajamahendravaram Sub-Collector office (0883-2442344), Yetapaka Sub-Collector office (08748285279), ITDA Project Officer office at Rampachodavaram (18004252123), RDO office at Kakinada (08842368100) and RDO office at Ramachandrapuram (08857245166). He ordered evacuation of people living in mud houses and low-lying areas. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea for fishing.