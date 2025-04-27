Live
Heavy Rains lash parts of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh
Various regions of Andhra Pradesh are currently experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall, leading to significant flooding in several areas. On Sunday, the river overflowed in the Kautalam mandal of Kurnool district, submerging villages, particularly Melaganur, under knee-deep water. This unexpected deluge has caused considerable distress among local farmers, whose harvested paddy grains have been inundated.
The Meteorological Department had forecast rain across the state for three consecutive days, indicating that some districts would be subjected to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. Officials have noted that a north-south trough stretching from southern Maharashtra to the Gulf of Mannar has developed, extending from Telangana through Rayalaseema to Tamil Nadu at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level. Consequently, strong gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour, are anticipated.