Heavy rains lash Tirupati, Chittoor districts

Tirupati: Thanks to the early entry of South–West Monsoon, the people of the two districts, Tirupati and Chittoor, witnessed widespread rains on Monday.

Since morning, the climate is cloudy and the rains started from afternoon with drizzle which later turned moderate to heavy rain.

According to official information, the two districts experienced 70.2mm of the highest rainfall and 0.4mm of lowest rainfall in 40 mandals and 26 mandals registered no rainfall on Monday.

With the continuous rain since afternoon, the ponds in two districts are brimmed with water and the normal life was hit hard.

In Tirupati, Chittoor, Madanapalli, the small traders, hawkers, vegetable vendors were faced difficulties with the rain and forced to close their shops.

Streets in some areas were flooded with rainwater in the towns.

Due to heavy rain in Kuppam where 65.6 mm of rainfall registered, trees and poles were uprooted at many places and a giant tree uprooted and fell in front of PES Health Centre. Fortunately, no loss of life occurred in the incident.

Met Department officials informed that the South–West monsoon reached the state almost 20 days earlier, resulted in continuous rains experienced at several parts of the state and also adjoining Kerala state and informed that the rains may turn heavy in coming 24 hours.