Heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh for next two days amid low pressure in Bay of Bengal

The Amaravati Meteorological Department said that a low pressure area was formed in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning. Formed in the northwestern Bay of Bengal and adjoining parts of the West Central Bay of Bengal .. Odisha and Uttaranchal, it is said to be continuing in the northwestern Bay of Bengal near the coasts of northern Odisha and West Bengal, said Stella, director of the Amaravati Meteorological Center. With this, Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive slight to moderate rains on Monday and Tuesday.

Low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal near the coasts of Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Currently is concentrated in the vicinity of North Chhattisgarh in addition to the surface trough continues at an altitude. The meteorological office said that another cycle of 7.6 km had formed in the vicinity of central Tamil Nadu, which had brought down the temperature across the state on Sunday. Heavy rains lashed parts of North Coastal Andhra on Sunday morning and showers lashed the rest of the state.

As per the reports, Vizianagaram registered 124 mm rain, 60 mm in Nellimarla and 58 mm in Vangara. The Met Office has forecast heavy rains in Yanam, including north Coastal Andhra and in Rayalaseema on Monday. It said there would be moderate rains across the state for the next three days.