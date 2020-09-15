Heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh in next two days due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal

The low-pressure area near the coast of Andhra Pradesh in the west-central Bay of Bengal has intensified and turned into a severe low-pressure area. The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department said that the surface trough formed in connection with this is continuing with which thundershowers will prevail at several places in the state of Andhra Pradesh during the next two days.

Authorities said the sea will be turbulent, with waves up to 3 to 3.4 meters high and winds up to 45 to 55 km per hour along the coast. The meteorological department has warned that strong winds would blow with speed and fishermen should not go for hunting in the sea.

It is raining in two Telugu states. Rayalaseema, Coastal and north coastal districts are receiving heavy rains and slight rains at other places. Rivers, streams and ponds are overflowing due to torrential rains in some districts. Inland areas were inundated with rain and floodwaters. In some areas, crops have been submerged.