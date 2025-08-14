Heavy rains predicted in parts of AP amid low pressure area in Bay of Bengal

Heavy rains predicted in parts of AP amid low pressure area in Bay of BengalOfficials from the Meteorological Department have announced that a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is persisting and is forecasted to strengthen further by Friday, becoming a distinct low pressure system. Jagannadha Kumar, speaking to reporters in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, stated that the system is currently situated in the west-central northwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to move west-northwestwards towards North Andhra and Odisha.

The department predicts that scattered rain is likely across the state over the next week, with heavy to very heavy rainfall possible at one or two locations in the state within the next 24 hours. Strong winds of 50 to 60 km/h are also anticipated along the coast. As a precaution, fishermen have been advised to refrain from venturing out to sea.

A warning of danger level three has been issued for Kalingapatnam, Bhimunipatnam, Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Gangavaram, and Kakinada ports.