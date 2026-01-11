Heavy Traffic on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Ahead of Sankranthi

Traffic congestion has intensified on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway as an influx of vehicles heads towards Andhra Pradesh for the Sankranthi festival. The bottleneck became particularly acute at the Pantangi toll plaza in the early hours of Sunday.

In response to the surge, additional toll booths have been opened to manage the flow of cars and other vehicles, which are moving at a crawl. Staff at the Pantangi toll plaza reported that 70,000 vehicles passed through towards Andhra Pradesh between 6 PM on Saturday and 6 AM on Sunday, and they expect even heavier traffic later in the day.

To facilitate quicker passage, arrangements have been implemented at the toll plaza to expedite FASTag scanning for vehicles. Additionally, a patrol vehicle, crane, and ambulance are stationed at the Pantangi, Korlapahad, and Chillakallu toll plazas to assist in the event of emergencies.

Compounding the issue, traffic congestion has also been reported near Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh, where vehicles arriving from Hyderabad are backed up due to ongoing road construction work. Road users are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.