Heightened surveillance in Tirupati-Tirumala to ensure pilgrim safety

Tirupati: In the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’ – India’s recent military strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), authorities have ramped up surveillance and security across the temple towns of Tirupati and Tirumala to ensure the safety of visiting pilgrims.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) vigilance wing and local police have implemented stringent monitoring protocols at major checkpoints and pilgrim access routes. Enhanced frisking procedures and baggage scanning are now in place at the Alipiri toll gate in Tirupati and the GNC toll gate in Tirumala. Security presence has also been intensified along the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu trekking paths, with armed personnel patrolling the area more frequently.

The police have bolstered security at all key entry points and high-footfall zones. It was learnt that Tirumala has been divided into multiple surveillance sectors, each patrolled round-the-clock by a combined force of police officers, TTD security personnel, bomb squads, and canine units.

As part of broader preparedness measures, a coordinated mock drill was carried out on Wednesday evening on the AIR bypass road in Tirupati. Teams from the Armed Reserve, Civil, Traffic, and Fire departments simulated an air raid scenario, guiding residents through emergency evacuation and safety procedures.

Training and awareness programmes are also being conducted to equip civilians and students with essential disaster-response skills. These sessions include instructions on evacuation protocols, first aid, and emergency response during events such as fires, earthquakes, or attacks.

SP V Harshavardhan Raju urged the public to remain alert and cooperative. He stressed the importance of avoiding misinformation and warned against sharing inflammatory content online, emphasising that public vigilance plays a critical role in maintaining safety during heightened security periods.