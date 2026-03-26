Helmet mandatory for travel on Garuda Varadhi

Tirupati: The district administration has made helmet use compulsory for commuters travelling on the Garuda Varadhi as part of road safety measures. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar announced that only riders wearing helmets will be allowed to use the flyover. Earlier, authorities had decided to prohibit two-wheelers and heavy vehicles on the flyover for safety reasons. However, following public opinion, the administration revised the decision and permitted two-wheelers with strict safety conditions. The Collector clarified that commuters without helmets will not be allowed to travel on the Garuda Varadhi, while heavy vehicles will continue to remain banned.

The announcement was made during a district-level road safety committee meeting on Wednesday chaired by the Collector along with Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu and other officials. The Collector said creating awareness about traffic rules among the public can help reduce the number of road accident deaths in the district. Officials were directed to conduct regular inspections in schools and welfare hostels to check the use of ganja and other narcotic substances.

The SP said that 83 accident-prone locations, including major black spots, have been identified across the district. National Highways authorities have been instructed to take corrective steps at these locations to prevent accidents. Special focus is being placed on preventing the transport and manufacture of narcotic substances and stressed that parents have a responsibility to ensure children do not fall into drug addiction.

The Collector and the SP jointly unveiled posters promoting awareness against ganja use and drug abuse under campaigns such as ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro’ and ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’.