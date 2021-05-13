Help pours in for Covid patients at Ongole Government General Hospital

Ongole: Moved by the plight of Covid patient at Government General Hospital in Ongole, the local philanthropists and political leaders are coming forward to extend their helping hand to provide infrastructure and other life-saving support to the persons under treatment at the facility. MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava Reddy are active in attending to the needs of the patients at the hospital and already provided 50 beds to the GGH Ongole and another 135 beds to other government hospitals in the district.

They are also supplying 14 oxygen cylinders daily to the GGH Ongole. On Wednesday, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy assured to supply 10kl oxygen daily from Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd, provide a 6kl tanker, construct 10 kl oxygen tank at GGH Ongole and 2kl tanks at other government hospitals in the district. He also announced to establish a Covid Care facility in the hospital.

Inspired by Magunta's activities, Shivam Foundation's Chimakurthy came forward and donated 25 oxygen cylinders to the GGH Ongole a couple of days ago. The Collector's office also received assurance from Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy's office that necessary arrangements for the treatment of the Covid patients will be made at GGH Ongole.

On Thursday, former minister Sidda Raghava Rao and his son Sidda Sudheer donated 50 beds, including 20 beds to GGH Ongole, 20 beds to Darsi and 10 beds to Chimakurti government hospitals. Joint Collector Krishnaveni, GGH Ongole superintendent Dr D Sriramulu, deputy superintendent Dr Murali Krishna Reddy thanked the kind gesture of the Sidda family and appreciated Raghava Rao's secretary for transporting them.

Meanwhile, Midwest Granites Pvt Ltd in Ongole presented 25 oxygen concentrators for use at the GGH Ongole to Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara. The Collector thanked the company proprietor Kollareddy Ramachandra for the donation and requested other philanthropists also to come forward in providing better services to the Covid patients at GGH Ongole and other government hospitals in the district.