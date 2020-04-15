Here are the districts that are likely to be relaxed from lockdown in Telugu states

After the first phase of Nation-wide lockdown imposed by the government of India has ended on Tuesday, the prime minister Narendra Modi have extended the lockdown till May 3. However, the government has reportedly relaxed as many as 350 districts from lockdown where there are no coronavirus cases reported so far.

Officials found that about 350 districts have not registered a single coronavirus case so far. Among them Srikakulam and Vizianagaram from Andhra Pradesh and Mancherial, Warangal Rural, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vanaparthi and Narayanapeta districts from Telangana have not reported cases and hence they are likely to be eased from lockdown soon. The number of coronavirus positive cases in the country was 600 on the day the first phase lockdown began on March 24, which was amassed to 11,000 till day.

On the other hand, the centre has released the guidelines over the relaxation of lockdown rules for emergency works. The guidelines would come into effect from April 20 in the areas where there are no cases of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive cases reached 483 on Tuesday along with 9 fatal cases with Guntur district standing at top in the list.