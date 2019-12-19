Heritage group clarifies on land acquisition allegations levelled by Minister Buggana Rajendranath

The Heritage company responded to Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy's remarks in the AP Assembly citing the land was purchased for the Heritage Dairy Plant between Guntur-Vijayawada. M. Sambasiva Rao responded to the allegations levelled against the company. The land they bought was not in the capital area.

Heritage said the land they bought in 2014 was purchased three months before the formation of the new government. The land was purchased before the capital was found somewhere. The company said it had acquired land in five districts as part of the business expansion. The land in Guntur district and Krishna districts have been taken up due to lack of opportunity for expansion of the unit at Reppalle.

The dispute has arisen over four-and-a-half acres of the land that was acquired. Recognizing that there was a dispute over the land, he said that the purchase was cancelled. The allegation that the heritage company illegally acquired land in the capital is untrue.

Some allegations were made during the debate on capital in the AP Assembly. Some of the leaders of the TDP leaders know in advance Minister Buggana Rajendranath alleged that the land was purchased in Amaravati. They also bought 14.22 acres in Kantheru in Guntur district under the name of Heritage.