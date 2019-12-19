Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Heritage group clarifies on land acquisition allegations levelled by Minister Buggana Rajendranath

Heritage group clarifies on land acquisition allegations levelled by Minister Buggana Rajendranath
Highlights

The Heritage company responded to Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy's remarks in the AP Assembly citing the land was purchased for the Heritage...

The Heritage company responded to Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy's remarks in the AP Assembly citing the land was purchased for the Heritage Dairy Plant between Guntur-Vijayawada. M. Sambasiva Rao responded to the allegations levelled against the company. The land they bought was not in the capital area.

Heritage said the land they bought in 2014 was purchased three months before the formation of the new government. The land was purchased before the capital was found somewhere. The company said it had acquired land in five districts as part of the business expansion. The land in Guntur district and Krishna districts have been taken up due to lack of opportunity for expansion of the unit at Reppalle.

The dispute has arisen over four-and-a-half acres of the land that was acquired. Recognizing that there was a dispute over the land, he said that the purchase was cancelled. The allegation that the heritage company illegally acquired land in the capital is untrue.

Some allegations were made during the debate on capital in the AP Assembly. Some of the leaders of the TDP leaders know in advance Minister Buggana Rajendranath alleged that the land was purchased in Amaravati. They also bought 14.22 acres in Kantheru in Guntur district under the name of Heritage.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests19 Dec 2019 1:28 PM GMT

Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests

Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets video
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in Bangalore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in...


Top