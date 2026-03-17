High alert as tiger moves near Annavaram

Rajamahendravaram: Forest officials have intensified efforts to track and capture a tiger that has been moving near Annavaram hill and surrounding villages in Kakinada district, prompting authorities to alert devotees and residents in the area. On Sunday evening, the tiger was spotted moving near Annavaram hill and close to the Pampa reservoir, raising concern among pilgrims visiting the temple. Following the sighting, temple authorities warned devotees staying in accommodation on the hill not to venture out at night. Staff attending duties on Monday were instructed to reach the hill only through temple buses from the toll gate. As a precautionary measure, devotees were not allowed to use the footpath route to the hill. Forest officials confirmed that the tiger crossed the Sankhavaram–Kathipudi road and moved through agricultural fields towards Mandapam village.

Earlier, drone cameras deployed by the forest department detected the animal in an open field near the forest stretch between Sankhavaram and Annavaram. Though the tiger’s presence was confirmed through VHF tracking equipment and officials attempted to surround the area, the animal unexpectedly changed its route and moved away. According to officials, the tiger has been creating concern among residents in Kakinada and Polavaram districts for the past 17 days. The animal had earlier caused panic in several villages in East Godavari district for nearly ten days before it was finally trapped near Kurmapuram. It was later released into the Papikonda forest region by forest authorities, but it appears to have strayed out of the forest area again and returned to nearby habitations. Efforts are under way to capture the tiger and shift it safely back into the forest. The operation is being carried out under the supervision of Divisional Forest Officer N Ramachandra Rao. Nearly 100 personnel, including forest staff, rescue teams and tranquiliser dart specialists, have been deployed for the operation with the help of drone surveillance and VHF tracking systems. Chief Conservator of Forests Srikanta Nath Reddy is personally monitoring the operation as officials continue their search in the surrounding forest and agricultural areas.