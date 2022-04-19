High-capacity parcel vans attached to Samata, Korba

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the growing demand for transportation of perishable goods in view, Waltair division has attached high- capacity parcel vans with a capacity of 23 tonnes to Visakhapatnam- Hazarat Nizamuddin- Visakhapatnam (Samata express12807/08) and Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam (Korba express18518/17).

In order to facilitate the transportation of mangoes in the coming two months, railway authorities made efforts to augment Samata and Korba express trains with parcel vans. Based on demand, the division will also run special parcel trains for transportation of mango from Vizianagaram as well on a fixed path between specific origin-destination stations. Railways supply rakes for transportation of fruits on indent basis.

DRM Anup Satpathy said that due to lack of adequate supply chain facility, tonnes of perishable produce go waste annually. "We are focusing on the issue to facilitate farmers and businessmen of the region to export their goods to various parts of the country".