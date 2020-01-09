High Court says aye to SIT investigation on YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday heard the petitions filed by former state minister Adinarayana Reddy and TDP MLC B Ravi on Vivekananda Reddy's murder case. The court in its verdict has said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government, to probe the murder of senior YSRCP leader YS Vivekananda Reddy, could go ahead with its investigation.

In the petition, the petitioners have raised the doubts over the family of Vivekananda Reddy in the brutal murder and sought the CBI inquiry in the case. Earlier, Vivekananda's wife, Sowbhagya, also moved court, citing that there was no development in the SIT investigation and demanded a CBI probe.

The government in its response said to the court that the investigation carried out by SIT is in it's final stages. The SIT reportedly examined as many as 62 witnesses in the case so far but is yet to announce any concrete leads on who the real culprits were.

However, the court directed Advocate General S Sriram to file a counter affidavit to Sowbhagya's petition by January 19 and adjourned the hearing to January 20.