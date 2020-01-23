High Court special bench to hear the petitions against the three capitals today

The High Court special Bench will be hearing on the petitions filed against the decentralization and repeal of CRDA bills passed in the Assembly on Monday. The High Court has set up the special bench to investigated the appeals filed the farmers of the capital region against the three capital proposal on Wednesday.

While the government has hired former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to argue on behalf of the government in this bench hearing, The government has issued a GO to release the whooping amount Rs 5 crore for the former attorney general. These petitions were scheduled to be heard yesterday, but as the legislative Council was debating on the two bills yesterday. However, the Council decided to send two bills to the Select Committee.

The High Court will hear the petitions on these bills today. It remains to be seen how the court reacts to the government's proposal of floating three capitals.