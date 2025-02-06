High-level panel to be formed on industrial safety

Visakhapatnam : A high-level committee will be formed to investigate safety measures followed in industries, announced Home Minister V Anitha.

After visiting sodium hypochlorite gas leak victims of Hetero Drugs Company who are getting treated at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the Home Minister mentioned that special focus would be laid on monitoring safety and pollution aspects in industries.

“A review meeting on industrial safety will be held after the MLC elections,” the Home Minister mentioned. She exhorted the industrialists to be prepared with required mechanisms to reach out to the workers in case of any emergency.As many as 12 workers were hospitalised after inhaling fumes of sodium hypochlorite at a pharma company at SEZ, Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district on Tuesday. The victims are getting treated in different hospitals.