Hindupuram YSRCP incharge participates in Pension Varotsavalu

Hindupuram YSRCP incharge Deepika participated in the pension varotsavalu as the chief minister of the StateYS Jaganmohan Reddy" has increased the amount of YSR Pension Kanu Pensions from Rs.2,750 to Rs.3000 in Lepakshi Mandal Centre.

Deepika said that the people of the state and the constituency are happy Z , YSR pension Kanuka of 3000 rupees has been given elderly, handloom workers, stone workers, matsa, tanners, and AIDS patients. "According to his promise, the pensions will be gradually increased to Rs.3000, and the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, fulfilled the promise and showed his trustworthiness," she said.

Mandal Convener Narayana Swamy, ZPTC Banala Srinivasa Reddy, Sarpanch Adinarayana, Vice MPs Anjanareddy, Leelavati, Sarpanches Aswadhanarayana, Manjunatha, Nandini, Agri Board Chairman Prabhakar Goud, MPTCs Adinarayana, Nagamani, Gangamma, Single Window Presidents Ramesh, Leader Shankarappa Anand, JK Prabhakar, Prabhakar Reddy, Sriram Reddy, Irfan and other mandal officials, secretariat staff, YSRCP leaders, activists, secretariat conveners, householders, volunteers and a large number of people participated.





Delete Edit



