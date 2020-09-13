HNSS waters to Chittoor district soon: Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: With an outlay of Rs 280 crore, HNSS waters will be diverted to Chittoor city through Adavipalli Reservoir to NTR Jalasayam, according to K Narayana Swamy, Deputy Chief Minister.

Stage has been set to execute the comprehensive drinking water scheme within one year and the task of completing the project was entrusted to Public Health Department, he added. Addressing the gathering after inauguration of the YSR Asara Scheme at Gangadhar Nellore mandal on Saturday, Narayana Swamy said the CM has introduced many welfare schemes under Navaratnalu in the last two years.

To ensure both the drinking and irrigated water through HNSS the CM has directed the District Collector to take immediate steps for completing HNSS Kuppam Branch canal on war footing, he said.

All the western parts of the district like Thamballapalli, Madanapalli, Palamaner, Punganur and Kuppam mandals will benefit with the scheme, he added. Referring to YSR Asara Scheme, Rs 679.8 crore would be deposited into the accounts of 34,000 SHG members in Chittoor district. With regarding to GD Nellore mandal, he said that 1,200 SHGs would receive Rs 9.6 crore under the Asara scheme.