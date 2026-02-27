HNSS works, targets filling of 195 tanks in Puttaparthi reviewed

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad has directed officials to expedite works under the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project with a focus on filling 195 irrigation tanks in the Puttaparthi Assembly constituency.

The Collector on Thursday conducted a field inspection of canal works and pump houses along with HNSS officials.

He reviewed works at the 344.90 km stretch of the HNSS canal (Janakampalli–Puttaparthi Road) and examined the canal width, water-carrying capacity and flow velocity. HNSS Superintending Engineer Raj Swaroop briefed him on the progress.

The Collector inspected works at OT-3 (343.250 km) and the regulator point, noting that the OT-3 structure has the potential to supply water to around 143 tanks.

He instructed officials to complete the pending works on a war footing to ensure timely water supply.

At Pump House-3 in Janakampalli, he examined yard works, including the quality of pipes being used and the thickness of protective coating paint.

Emphasising strict adherence to quality standards, he directed officials not to compromise under any circumstances. Puttaparthi RDO Suvarna, HNSS EE Giridhar Reddy, AEE officials and other department staff participated in the inspection.