Hoax call raises spectre of terrorist on prowl in Sriharikota
Amaravati: Authorities at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (formerly known as Sriharikota Range - SHAR) went into a tizzy on Monday, after the Andhra Pradesh police were alerted by their Tamil Nadu counterpart over an alleged ‘terrorist’ on the prowl in Sriharikota, which houses ISRO's main spaceport. Intense security and verification efforts followed. However, it turned out to be a hoax, officials said late in the evening on Monday.
The call was received late on Sunday. The Satish Dhawan Space Centre is ISRO's principal launch site with advanced launch and tracking facilities. "We found no unusual activity in the locality as of now and this seems to be a hoax call, but we are continuing our checks," Naidupeta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G Chantibabu said.
The officials also coordinated with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at SHAR and intensified patrolling efforts around the area.