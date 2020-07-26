Homage paid to brave heroes of Kargil at the War Memorial Visakhapatnam

On the occasion of 21st Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, City Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Meena, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, president of Navy Foundation Vice Admiral (Retd) V.K. Namballa and Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer G. Satyanand paid homage to the bravehearts of Kargil war in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony held at 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

A 50-men Guard of Honour was paraded on the occasion. The Guard performed the 'Salami Shastra' and Vice Admiral Jain placed the floral wreath. While the bugler sounded the 'Last Post', a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect.

Going by the historic day, it commemorates the success of "Operation Vijay" where the Indian army defeated Pakistan on the same day in 1999. The Indian army acquired the Indian territories captured by Pakistani intruders in the Kargil-Drass sector in 1999. Many leaders and celebrities across the country paid tribute to the soldiers through their social media handles.