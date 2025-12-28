Home minister accuses YSRCP of resorting to intimidatory politics

Vijayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Saturday strongly condemned what she described as acts of intimidation and violence by YSRCP leaders and supporters, stating that such incidents were being carried out under the guise of political activity even after the party’s exit from power.

Speaking to the media at TDP state office in Mangalagiri, the home minister expressed concern over reports of animal sacrifices, public display of weapons and blood rituals allegedly performed on roads during the birthday celebrations of former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. She questioned the appropriateness of such acts and said they posed a serious threat to public order and social harmony.

Referring to incidents reported from several locations, including Kalyanadurgam, Uravakonda, Singanamala, Raptadu, Kadiri, Puttaparthi, Dharmavaram, Kuppam and Gopalapuram, Anitha said the alleged public killing of animals and circulation of videos on social media reflected a disturbing trend. She said such actions created fear among citizens and disrupted normal life.

The home minister also referred to an incident in which a pregnant woman was allegedly assaulted after objecting to such activities. She said the accused had been arrested and criticised what she termed as attempts to spread misinformation by attributing the accused’s political affiliation to another party. She questioned the logic behind such claims and said the facts were clear.

Anita accused the YSRCP leadership of failing to condemn the incident and alleged that young people were being provoked and misled for political purposes.

She cautioned that slogans or actions that incite violence would attract strict legal consequences.

Emphasising that the present NDA coalition government accorded the highest priority to law and order, she said there would be zero tolerance towards violence, intimidation or unlawful activities.

She warned that possession or use of weapons in public places would inevitably lead to arrest and prosecution.

“This is not a period where lawlessness will be overlooked.

The government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will ensure strict enforcement of the law and protection of public safety,” she said, adding that citizens should not be subjected to fear in the name of politics.