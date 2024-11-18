Home Minister Anitha Leads Intense Debate on Law and Order in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council

Amid heated discussions on law and order in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Home Minister, Vangalapudi Anitha, representing the ruling party and opposition leaders clashed over crime rates and the effectiveness of various laws.

The debate, which centered on rising crimes, including sexual assaults, and the implementation of various protective laws, saw Home Minister Anita sharply criticizing the YSRCP government for what she termed a failure in managing the law and order situation.

Anita, who represents the TDP (Telugu Desam Party), stated, "Under our governance, crime rates in the state decreased significantly when compared to the YSRCP leadership."

A significant part of the debate revolved around the effectiveness of laws aimed at protecting women. Anita criticized the Disha Act, which was introduced by the YSRCP government, claiming it lacked legal validity. "The Disha Act, which the YSRCP government proudly claims to have implemented, lacks proper legal framework. There is no clarity in its provisions, and it does not carry the same weight as the Nirbhaya Act, which is a comprehensive, nationally recognized law," she added.

While the YSRCP defended the Disha Act, claiming it was a progressive step towards ensuring quicker justice for women. The debate also touched on the increasing political polarization of crime-related issues. Both sides traded accusations, with the YSRCP accusing the TDP government of neglecting law and order.