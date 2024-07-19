Home minister calls for restraint by supporters of all parties

Vijayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha appealed to TDP, Jana Sena and YSRCP leaders and cadres to maintain restraint. Stating that the YSRCP leaders were indulging in provocative acts to bring a bad name to N Chandrababu’s government, she asked TDP and Jana Sena cadres not to fall in their trap.



Reacting to a series of violent incidents in the state for the past two weeks, the minister said in a press conference at the Secretariat on Thursday that as per Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s principle, criminal is a criminal and he should be punished whichever party he belongs to. She appealed to party cadres not to violate rules and trouble common people.

Referring to increasing crimes on children, she said a committee will be formed with officials of police, women and child welfare and education to create awareness among people to prevent crime against children. She said fast track courts will be set up for speedy trial in cases involging crime against children.

Expressing surprise over former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy writing letters to President on increasing violent incidents in the state, the minister said people know how the police acted during Jagan’s rule and how they systems were destroyed in pursuit of taking vengeance against political rivals and protect own people. She said even Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan suffered during Jagn’s rule. She warned of severe action against those who resort to violence in the state.