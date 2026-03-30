Home Minister lauds party workers, appreciates their dedication

Visakhapatnam: MarkingTDP’s 44th Formation Day, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha underlined that dedicated workers are the party’s strength. In Nakkapalli Mandal of Anakapalli District, the Home Minister unfurled the TDP flag and paid floral tributes to the statue of the party’s founder and former Chief Minister of the united Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister stated that the party’s strength lies in its cadre, emphasising that the party remains strong only when its workers continue to be strong.

She said that the party cadre is the reason behind TDP’s successful journey over the past 44 years. She remarked that NT Rama Rao’s entry into politics served as a good fortune for the Telugu people. She lauded NTR as a leader who championed equal rights and political prominence for women. She also recalled the priority he accorded to women’s education and healthcare. Under the leadership of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Anitha mentioned that the TDP is advancing towards development, while IT Minister Nara Lokesh is actively working for the welfare of the party cadre. The Home Minister added that even during the YSRCP’s regime, TDP cadre fought fearlessly.

During the celebrations, senior TDP workers were felicitated. To mark the party’s formation day, the leaders and cadres joined together to cut a celebratory cake. At the NTR statue located at the Ushodaya junction in Adarsh Nagar, TDP Visakhapatnam district president Ch Pattabhiram, Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu’s son Velagapudi Pratap Rudra, and VMRDA chairperson M.V. Pranav Gopal hoisted the TDP party flag.

Speaking on the occasion, they stated that for the past 44 years, the party has been serving the public with the cooperation of its dedicated cadre.