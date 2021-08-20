Home Minister telling blatant lies on Disha law: Varla Ramaiah

Amaravati: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Thursday demanded that home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha should resign from her post owning responsibility for the government's failure to curb non-stop atrocities and brutal murders of innocent Dalit girls and women in the state.

Ramaiah asserted that the woman Dalit home minister had no moral right to continue in her office going by how she was telling blatant lies on the Disha law instead of taking tough action against the perpetrators of crimes and killings. Sucharitha was saying that three criminals got death sentence and 20 got life sentences under Disha, which was a total lie, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader asked how the home minister could tell such naked lies when the fact was that Disha law was not in existence and not enforceable in the state. Did Sucharitha get death sentences given to the criminals under a non-existent law? Now, the home minister should release a white paper giving details of cases and of all the three criminals who were sentenced to hang and other 20 convicts who were given life sentences. Sucharitha was apparently ignorant of the laws and responsibilities that would come with her high post.

The TDP leader asserted that every common man in the state knows that Disha law was just a cover-up and just like one of those suitcase companies formed by Vijayasai Reddy to cheat the people. De facto home minister Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was behind Sucharitha telling such utter falsehoods. Both Sucharitha and Ramakrishna Reddy should resign, taking responsibility for the deteriorating law and order in the state, he demanded.

Ramaiah said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime was trying to suppress every atrocity and murder by using the money power but not ensuring justice to the victims. The Chief Minister was still unmoved even when the Dalit girl was brutally killed on Independence Day in the middle of the road. The attitude of the YSRCP government was very strange and alarming and often shocking, he said.