Hon’ble Minister Shri. Kondapalli Srinivas Joins Ganesha Chaturthi Celebrations Hosted by Swiss Telugu NRI Forum in Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland – On the morning of Saturday, September 6, 2025, the Swiss Telugu NRI Forum (STNRI) organized a vibrant Ganesha Chaturthi puja event in Zurich, which was graced by the presence of the Hon’ble Minister for Non-Resident Telugus (NRIs) and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Shri. Kondapalli Srinivas. The event highlighted the cultural significance of the festival while fostering community engagement among the Telugu diaspora.

The current President of STNRI Smt. Padmaja Reddy, along with ex. Presidents Shri. Allu Krishna Reddy and Shri. Srinivas Godugunuri welcomed Hon’ble Minister and brought the community together to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

Following the Ganesha puja, which was led by Vedic Priest Shri. Vidya Bhaskar, who offered blessings with Shri Suktham and prayers for prosperity and well-being.

Hon’ble Minister Shri. Kondapalli Srinivas addressed the gathered community. In his remarks, the Minister underscored the importance of increased participation from Telugu NRIs to elevate the socio-economic development of Andhra Pradesh, particularly within the MSME sector.

Shri. Kondapalli Srinivas encouraged attendees to contribute their expertise and insights to foster innovative ideas that could benefit both the state and the diaspora. He reiterated his commitment to assisting Telugu NRIs in establishing their initiatives back home in Andhra Pradesh.

Highlighting the role of Telugu NRIs as key stakeholders in the development narrative of Andhra Pradesh, the Minister offered relevant support to ensure that their contributions are effectively integrated into state development plans.





The Ganesha Chaturthi event not only celebrated a cherished cultural festival but also served as a platform for discussing important issues concerning the Telugu community's active involvement in the growth and progress of their native state.

As the event concluded, there was a palpable sense of camaraderie and determination among attendees to collaborate on initiatives that align with the Minister’s vision for Andhra Pradesh.