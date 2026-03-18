Hoteliers demand urgent relief from gas shortage

Vijayawada: Amid a deepening commercial LPG crisis, hoteliers across Andhra Pradesh have urged the government to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas cylinders, warning that prolonged shortages could cripple the food service industry.

Representing these concerns, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Vijayawada Hotels Association and AP Star Hotels Association met civil supplies director Nupur Ajay Kumar here on Tuesday evening.

The JAC highlighted that the industry is on the brink of shutdown due to severe shortages over the past ten days. Leaders including R V Swamy and Ramana Rao stressed the urgent need for at least partial supply restoration to sustain operations and retain workforce, particularly skilled migrant staff.

Responding to the concerns, the civil supplies director assured that available gas—currently at 30–40 per cent capacity—would be distributed equitably among all establishments, from star hotels to small eateries, based on their past consumption patterns. This follows directions from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to prioritise supply to the hospitality sector and prevent disruption of essential food services.

To manage the crisis, the government is considering temporary restrictions, including mandating closure of hotels and restaurants by 10 pm to conserve fuel, potentially saving 10–20 per cent of daily consumption.

Authorities have also encouraged the use of alternative cooking methods such as charcoal and wood-fired stoves, while advising a temporary reduction in gas-intensive menu items.

Additionally, a zonal weekly holiday system may be introduced, allowing staggered closures across different areas instead of a complete shutdown. Officials indicated that a government order outlining these measures, in line with guidelines from Hardeep Singh Puri, will be issued soon.

The JAC reaffirmed its commitment to cooperate fully with the government to ensure continued food services without a complete industry shutdown.