House owner denies tenant from entering the house in Rajamahendravaram

House owner denies tenant from entering the house in Rajamahendravaram
Representational Image

In a heart rendering incident, a house owner Y Rajiv has not allowed an ANM Kalyani into the house who was a tenant.

In a heart rendering incident, a house owner Y Rajiv has not allowed an ANM Kalyani into the house who was a tenant. Going into details, one week ago her husband joined in Bommuru quarantine with Coronavirus positive.

With this the owner has not allowed her into house. With this, she went to her own house in adjacent street. But the locals not allowed her into her house and she spent whole night outside of her house. Kalyani is working as ANM in Burrilanka village. She is waiting for help from the officials.

