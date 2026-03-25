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How much funding has been allocated to AP under Project UNNATI, asks MP

  • Created On:  25 March 2026 11:14 AM IST
How much funding has been allocated to AP under Project UNNATI, asks MP
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Nellore: Nellore Member of Parliament, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, sought details regarding the amount of funds allocated to Andhra Pradesh under Project UNNATI—an initiative undertaken by the Central Government as part of its efforts to focus special attention on rural, backward, and underdeveloped regions.

He requested information on various aspects, including the measures implemented by the government to provide skill development opportunities under this project; the priority accorded to the youth of various communities in Andhra Pradesh—including Scheduled Castes, OBCs, Minorities, and other sections—within this initiative; and the steps taken to create awareness regarding the benefits of Project UNNATI.

Responding to MP Vemireddy queries, the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, stated that Project UNNATI is a Central Scheme launched by the Central Government in December 2019.

He explained that the objective of this project is to enhance the livelihoods of Mahatma Gandhi NREGA workers by imparting specific skills that enable them to pursue either self-employment or wage-based employment.

Under this programme, effective from the 2018-19 financial year, one adult member (aged 18–45) from every household that has completed 100 days of work under the Employment Guarantee Scheme is eligible for training.

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Project UNNATI schemeskill development initiativeMGNREGA workers trainingrural livelihoods supportMP query on funds
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