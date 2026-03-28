HRAAP focuses on addressing workforce gap in hospitality sector

Visakhapatnam: In a step to strengthen the hospitality workforce ecosystem and address major challenges faced by the sector, the Hotels and Restaurants Association of Andhra Pradesh (HRAAP) submitted a representation to the Skill Development Institute (SDI), Visakhapatnam, emphasising its seriousness.

Led by MV Pavan Kartheek, president of HRAAP, along with Apparao from Daspalla Hotel and Naveen from Dolphin Hotel, thedelegation met P Vijay Kumar, CEO and secretary, SDI Visakhapatnam and explained the growing demand for skilled professionals such as F&B service associates, housekeeping associates, front office associates, and South Indian chefs, among others.

With Visakhapatnam emerging as a major tourism and hospitality hub, Pavan Kartheek said, “This is one of the key steps initiated by HRAAP towards addressing the industry’s workforce challenges. We will continue to take more such proactive measures to build a strong and sustainable talent pool for the hospitality sector.”

The representation outlined several key initiatives such as developing industry alignment with the curriculum in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), introducing structured six-month-long training programmes with mandatory industry exposure, launching a dedicated training programme for South Indian cuisine and focusing on rural youth mobilisation in coordination with district administrations.

In response, the CEO and secretary of the SDI assured complete support in taking these proposals forward in coordination with the NSDC and working towards meeting the evolving needs of the sector.