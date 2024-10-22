Live
- Devastating Blow to Humanity
- Weather Update: Rain Forecast for North Coastal Andhra as Low Pressure System Strengthens
- Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Begin Wedding Festivities
- Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre Pioneers HIPEC Surgery in East Hyderabad, Offering Hope for Rare Cancer
- The Raja Saab: Prabhas' Stylish New Look Revealed Ahead of Birthday Surprise
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- What does China want from next American President?
Just In
HUDCO assures to sanction loan of Rs 11,000 cr
Highlights
Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has assured to sanction a loan of Rs 11,000 crore to the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).
Guntur: Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has assured to sanction a loan of Rs 11,000 crore to the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).
Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana and Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Anil Kumar Singhal on Monday met HUDCO chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kulshreshtha in New Delhi on Monday. They have discussed on the loan for State capital Amaravati development and a loan to develop infrastructure in Nellore Municipal Corporation. They explained the plans of the government for the development of State capital Amaravati.
HUDCO Vijayawada regional chief BSN Murthy was also present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS