HUDCO assures to sanction loan of Rs 11,000 cr

Guntur: Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has assured to sanction a loan of Rs 11,000 crore to the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana and Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Anil Kumar Singhal on Monday met HUDCO chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kulshreshtha in New Delhi on Monday. They have discussed on the loan for State capital Amaravati development and a loan to develop infrastructure in Nellore Municipal Corporation. They explained the plans of the government for the development of State capital Amaravati.

HUDCO Vijayawada regional chief BSN Murthy was also present.