  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

HUDCO assures to sanction loan of Rs 11,000 cr

HUDCO assures to sanction loan of Rs 11,000 cr
x
Highlights

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has assured to sanction a loan of Rs 11,000 crore to the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

Guntur: Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has assured to sanction a loan of Rs 11,000 crore to the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana and Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Anil Kumar Singhal on Monday met HUDCO chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kulshreshtha in New Delhi on Monday. They have discussed on the loan for State capital Amaravati development and a loan to develop infrastructure in Nellore Municipal Corporation. They explained the plans of the government for the development of State capital Amaravati.

HUDCO Vijayawada regional chief BSN Murthy was also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick