Hyd ‘drug haven' for some AP political leaders?

Hyderabad: It looks like Hyderabad, which hit the national headlines in 2017 with the unearthing of the ‘Tollywood drug scandal’ that saw many film personalities being questioned and the hyper-sensitive case being handed over to an Special Investigation Team (SIT), is a ‘drug haven’ also for some political leaders, especially those from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. It appears that political leaders are not far behind when it comes to narcotics drug abuse.

It may be recalled here that a few drug cases were booked against businessmen like Gajjala Vivekanand and others following the Raddison Blue drug bust in 2024.

In the latest episode of raids and arrests in drug cases, TDP MP from Eluru Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav and BRS leader & ex-MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy reportedly tested positive after consuming cocaine at a Moinabad farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Recently, the son of a BJP legislator from AP was caught after he reportedly consumed imported marijuana in the city. These are tip of the iceberg as many farmhouses around Hyderabad and several pubs in the city have reportedly become havens for drug use.The authorities have expressed their concern that Hyderabad, better known for its great hospitality and awesome food, is now being seen as a haven for those hooked on to ‘narcotic drugs' with rave parties being hosted by foreign nationals and political leaders. Top police officials said: "Hyderabad has turned out to be is one of the places for drug consumption by high-profile people, mainly film actors and businessmen. Of late, political leaders have jumped on the bandwagon as they are addicted to drugs trafficked from other countries.”

Besides, friendly relations between influential and rich Andhra Pradesh and Telangana leaders are one of the reasons for such drug parties. Most of the young leaders are hosting parties in Hyderabad in honour of political leaders and it has become a norm to serve drugs to them to cement their ties.

Many of the leaders from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts involved in realty business are maintaining good relations with AP leaders and encouraging investments in big construction projects in the city. To cement their relations, both sides are offering drug parties in farmhouses mainly on weekends. “The TDP MP and BRS leader (in the latest drug bust) were holding a meeting with some of their outstation business friends when they were arrested. Some of the arrested persons were also maintaining close relations with international drug peddlers,” a police official said.

In January this year, Sudheer Reddy, son of Andhra Pradesh BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy Chadipirala (Jammalamadugu constituency), was caught in the act by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (EAGLE force) while he was allegedly consuming marijuana in Hyderabad. The arrest of the kin of BJP MLA raised serious doubts that AP leaders prefer Hyderabad as a safe haven for such activities. Although Telangana Police are taking stern action against drug smuggling, the frequent arrests of political leaders possessing narcotic drugs have raised serious concerns again.

Police are expecting that the latest SIT probe into Moinabad drug case will result in some shocking revelations.