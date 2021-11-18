Hyderabad: Plea filed in HC on govt accepting IAS officer Venkatram Reddy's resignation

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Hyderabad high court by the research scholars R Subendar Singh and J Shankar on the government's stance of accepting IAS officer Venkatram Reddy's resignation.

The petitioners stated that the state government cannot accept the resignation of IAS officer as they work under the central government. They further asked the high court to pass the orders to not to accept his nomination.

The petitioners counsel asked the court to take the PIL as a lunch motion petition and hear the matter. However, the court refused to hear the petition today.